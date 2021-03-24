Goat meat when seasoned and cooked well is very tasty. It's taste extra good when is used for Jollof. Try this recipe:
Ingredients
Meat and marinade
1/2 pound bone-in goat meat
2 cloves garlic
1-inch ginger
Scotch bonnet/ petite Belle pepper AKA kpakoshito
1/2 green bell pepper optional
1/2 onion
1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds
1/4 teaspoon anise seeds
1/2 teaspoon curry powder
salt as required
Jollof
1 large onion
1 tablespoon turkey berries optional
scotch bonnet pepper/ petite belle pepper AKA kpakoshito
1 green bell pepper
3 tomatoes chopped
1/4 cup vegetable oil
3 tablespoons tomato paste or puree
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
2 cups long or medium-grain rice
Stock from the cooking of goat meat
salt as required
1 teaspoon grounded shrimp substitute for shrimp stock or chicken stock cube
Water as required
Salt as required
Instructions
Prepare goat meat
- Wash and clean goat meat and put it in a saucepan. Blend garlic, ginger, scotch bonnet or petite belle pepper, green bell pepper, onions, anise and cumin seeds together. Pour over goat meat. Add salt and curry powder and set on fire under high heat to steam. Add hot water as and when needed to tenderise the meat.
- Meanwhile, blend onions, turkey berries and scotch bonnet or petite belle pepper together and set aside.
Stew and Jollof
- Pour oil in a heavy bottom saucepan with a tight lid and place on medium heat. When hot, add the meat to fry reserving the stock for later. Remove the meat from the saucepan and set it aside. Add additional oil if there is not enough oil in the saucepan.
- Add tomato paste or puree and stir fry for about two minutes. Add the blended onions, scotch bonnet or petite belle pepper and turkey berries. Add chopped tomatoes and stir fry. Add nutmeg and cover with the lid. Simmer on high heat for about five minutes till cooked through and not tasting raw.
- Rinse the rice till the water is cleared. Add the rinsed rice to the stew, reserved goat meat stock from the cooked meat, ground shrimp or chicken stock, taste for salt and just enough water as needed.
- Cover tightly and bring to boil. Immediately it starts boiling, remove the lid, using a thin wooden ladle or a long fork stir from bottom to top.
- Cover tightly and let simmer on low heat for 10-12 minutes. After the time has elapsed, remove the lid, stir again. Stir in fried goat meat at this point. Cover tightly and let simmer for 10 more minutes till it is well cooked.
- Serve alone or with fried ripe plantains and coleslaw as desired.