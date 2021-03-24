Goat meat when seasoned and cooked well is very tasty. It's taste extra good when is used for Jollof. Try this recipe:

Ingredients

Meat and marinade

1/2 pound bone-in goat meat

2 cloves garlic

1-inch ginger

Scotch bonnet/ petite Belle pepper AKA kpakoshito

1/2 green bell pepper optional

1/2 onion

1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon anise seeds

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

salt as required

Jollof

1 large onion

1 tablespoon turkey berries optional

scotch bonnet pepper/ petite belle pepper AKA kpakoshito

1 green bell pepper

3 tomatoes chopped

1/4 cup vegetable oil

3 tablespoons tomato paste or puree

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

2 cups long or medium-grain rice

Stock from the cooking of goat meat

salt as required

1 teaspoon grounded shrimp substitute for shrimp stock or chicken stock cube

Water as required

Instructions

Prepare goat meat

Wash and clean goat meat and put it in a saucepan. Blend garlic, ginger, scotch bonnet or petite belle pepper, green bell pepper, onions, anise and cumin seeds together. Pour over goat meat. Add salt and curry powder and set on fire under high heat to steam. Add hot water as and when needed to tenderise the meat.

Meanwhile, blend onions, turkey berries and scotch bonnet or petite belle pepper together and set aside.

Stew and Jollof