Okro/Okra stew is so deliciously satisfying and nutritious and is loaded with proteins and healthy fat.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons sustainably sourced red palm fruit oil

1 brown onion

2 ripe tomatoes, chopped

2 cloves of garlic

1 inch of ginger

1 scotch bonnet or habanero pepper

400g fresh okra pods (40 pods)

200g large prawns (jumbo, king)

200g squid rings

300g white flesh fish fillets (tilapia, bream)

250mls chicken or fish stock

2 lobster tails (optional)

Spring onions for garnishing

Method

Chop the onion then fry it in the oil on medium heat until caramelised.

Add the tomatoes, garlic, pepper and ginger to the pot and stir. If you prefer, you may liquidise the tomatoes with the ginger, garlic and a little portion of the onion together, then add to the pot. Allow cooking until the tomatoes reduce.

Chop the okra pods by slicing them across to create round pieces. These should be about a third to half a centimetre thick. Add the okra to the pot, followed by the prawns, squid and fish. Top up with the stock and stir. Reduce the heat and allow to simmer for 5 to 10 minutes or until the okra is just tender.

If you want to make this dish extra impressive and have the budget for it, get the lobster tails and place them into a baking tray. Place them onto a tray, flesh side up. Place a teaspoon of butter on each tail, then bake in a preheated oven at 220 degrees Celsius (or 200 for a fan-forced oven).

Place the okra stew into a serving dish, garnish with the spring onions then top up with the lobster tails.