DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Red-red recipe (beans stew with fried plantains)

Method

Cook the soaked beans till tender, set aside. Blend one onion, tomatoes and pepper together and set aside. Slice the other onion and set it aside. Remove the peels from plantains and season with salt if you like, set aside.

Put palm oil in a saucepan, add half of the sliced onions and momoni if using.

Cook till tender and the momoni melts in the oil. Add the blended onions, tomatoes and pepper.

Add about 1/2 teaspoon salt and cook till thickened. Add grounded shrimp if using and the cooked beans.