DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Vegetable stew

Ingredients

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 onions

2 large fresh tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato paste

2 carrots

2 garlic cloves and ginger

1 Maggi Shrimp

2 green pepper bell

1 red pepper bell

5 green beans

1 smoked salmon

4 kakpo shito

Salt

Bay leaves

Method

Wash and blend ginger, garlic, Kpakpo shito and tomatoes together in a blender

Wash and remove seeds then cut green and red bell pepper, onion and carrots into chunks or medium sizes.

Under medium heat, pour oil in a saucepan and add onion slices

Stir for 3 minutes. Add tomato paste and bay leaves and stir

Pour in blended ingredients and cook for 5 minutes or until stew thickens.

Stir in chopped vegetables and allow the stew to simmer for 4 minutes.

Break salmon into chunk sizes and put them in the stew. Add Maggi and salt to taste.

Allow the stew to simmer under low heat for 5 minutes.