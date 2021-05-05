DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Vegetable stew

Vegetable stew is a delicious and healthy stew that can be served with almost every carbohydrate.
Vegetable stew is rich in nutrients and healthy for everybody.
Ingredients
1/4 cup vegetable oil
2 onions
2 large fresh tomatoes
2 tbsp tomato paste
2 carrots
2 garlic cloves and ginger
1 Maggi Shrimp
2 green pepper bell
1 red pepper bell
5 green beans
1 smoked salmon
4 kakpo shito
Salt
Bay leaves
Method
Wash and blend ginger, garlic, Kpakpo shito and tomatoes together in a blender
Wash and remove seeds then cut green and red bell pepper, onion and carrots into chunks or medium sizes.
Under medium heat, pour oil in a saucepan and add onion slices
Stir for 3 minutes. Add tomato paste and bay leaves and stir
Pour in blended ingredients and cook for 5 minutes or until stew thickens.
Stir in chopped vegetables and allow the stew to simmer for 4 minutes.
Break salmon into chunk sizes and put them in the stew. Add Maggi and salt to taste.
Allow the stew to simmer under low heat for 5 minutes.
Serve with rice or yam or any carbohydrate.
