It is a very special delicacy rich in nutrients and easy to prepare
DIY Recipes: How to make Wasawasa for Eid al-Fitr
Wasawasa is a cultural food eaten majorly by the people in Northern Ghana.
Ingredients
2 cup yam flour
Fish of choice
Powdered pepper
Groundnut
Oil
Salt to taste
Method
Add water to yam flour and mix thoroughly.
Grate groundnut and mix it with the yam flour.
Cook the mixture using a double boiler method for about 30 minutes. The mixture will turn dark brown.
Remove the mixture from the pot, stir it thoroughly and transfer it into another bowl.
Sprinkle water on the Wasawasa and mix it again. Then transfer it again into the double boiler.
Allow it to cook for another 10 minutes.
Remove it from the boiler, sprinkle salt to taste and mix it again.
Allow it to cool and serve with cooking oil, powdered pepper and fish.
