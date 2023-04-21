DIY Recipes: How to make Wasawasa for Eid al-Fitr

Ingredients

2 cup yam flour

Fish of choice

Powdered pepper

Groundnut

Oil

Salt to taste

Method

Add water to yam flour and mix thoroughly.

Grate groundnut and mix it with the yam flour.

Cook the mixture using a double boiler method for about 30 minutes. The mixture will turn dark brown.

Remove the mixture from the pot, stir it thoroughly and transfer it into another bowl.

Sprinkle water on the Wasawasa and mix it again. Then transfer it again into the double boiler.

Allow it to cook for another 10 minutes.

Remove it from the boiler, sprinkle salt to taste and mix it again.