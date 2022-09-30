DIY Recipes: How to make Wheat bread

Ingredients

3 cups warm water (110 degrees F/45 degrees C)

2 (.25 ounce) packages of active dry yeast

⅔ cup honey, divided

5 cups of bread flour

5 tablespoons butter, melted, divided

1 tablespoon salt

4 cups whole wheat flour, or more as needed

Method

Mix warm water, yeast, and 1/3 cup honey in a large bowl to dissolve. Add 5 cups of bread flour, and stir to combine. Let sit for 30 minutes, or until big and bubbly.

Mix in 3 tablespoons melted butter, remaining 1/3 cup honey, and salt. Stir in 2 cups whole wheat flour. Transfer dough to a floured work surface and gradually knead in the remaining 2 cups of whole wheat flour. Knead until the dough starts to pull away from the work surface, adding more whole wheat flour if necessary; the dough should be a bit tacky to the touch, but not too sticky.

Place in a greased bowl, turning once to coat the surface of the dough. Cover with a dish towel and let rise in a warm place until doubled, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Grease three 9x5-inch loaf pans. Punch down the dough, and divide it into 3 loaves. Place in the prepared loaf pans, and allow to rise until dough has topped the pans by one inch, another 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Bake the risen loaves in the preheated oven until golden brown for 25 to 30 minutes, do not overbake.

Lightly brush the tops of the loaves with the remaining 2 tablespoons of melted butter when done to prevent the crust from getting hard.