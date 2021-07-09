DIY Recipes: How to make Yam fufu

It is often made in the traditional method
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Yam fufu is a staple food common in Ghana.
It is often made in the traditional method
of using a mortar and pounding the yam into an elastic texture.
Ingredients
2 large Yam tuber
4 cups of cold water
Method
Use a knife or peeler to peel the yam tuber
Cut each tuber into 5 or 6 pieces then split each piece in the middle part
Wash the yam pieces thoroughly and place them into pot
Add four cups of cold water to cover yam pieces
Bring water to boil over high heat, use a fork to gage if yam pieces are soft enough to be mashed or until you notice a cloudy look on yam pieces
Remove yam pieces from pot and place into a bowl
Reserve some of the yam water to use for processer/ blender
Place yam pieces into a bowl to cool down
Mash yam pieces with a fork or potato masher
Use a spoon and scoop mashed yam pieces into a blender or processor
Add yam water into a blender or processer
Use pulse speed to remove any lumps – avoid puree mixture, use low-speed setting
Once the mixture has an elastic texture remove it from the blender and serve with any soup of your choice.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh