DIY Recipes: How to make Yam fufu

of using a mortar and pounding the yam into an elastic texture.

Ingredients

2 large Yam tuber

4 cups of cold water

Method

Use a knife or peeler to peel the yam tuber

Cut each tuber into 5 or 6 pieces then split each piece in the middle part

Wash the yam pieces thoroughly and place them into pot

Add four cups of cold water to cover yam pieces

Bring water to boil over high heat, use a fork to gage if yam pieces are soft enough to be mashed or until you notice a cloudy look on yam pieces

Remove yam pieces from pot and place into a bowl

Reserve some of the yam water to use for processer/ blender

Place yam pieces into a bowl to cool down

Mash yam pieces with a fork or potato masher

Use a spoon and scoop mashed yam pieces into a blender or processor

Add yam water into a blender or processer

Use pulse speed to remove any lumps – avoid puree mixture, use low-speed setting