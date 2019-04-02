Except these eggs are not boiled. These are ‘hard oven-ed’ eggs baked in muffin pans without water or anything.

No mess, no stress but perfect hard delicious eggs. And they are very easy to make too. And is being touted as the fool-proof way to get perfect hard eggs!

Carefully place your eggs in a muffin tin. Not cracked. One whole egg per hole. No water. And bake them at 325 F for 25mins.

Shock them as soon as you take them out of the oven. This is how you shock your egg: Place them inside icy cold water for a few minutes. Remove and peel. Ta-da! The most perfect hard-cooked eggs are ready!