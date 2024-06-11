Eskimo kiss: Why some people use their noses to kiss each other

Many cultures greet, show love and affection for each other in different ways, one of which is by rubbing their noses in what is popularly known as the Eskimo kiss.
Here are some cultures that do this and why:
The Maori people of New Zealand
They have a distinctive greeting known as "Hongi," in which they push their foreheads and noses together. They do this because they feel that exchanging lives and building a connection with the person being greeted are important. This unusual welcome is thought to be a way to show devotion.
The Inuit people of Alaska
They employ kunik, a non-sexual but intimate way of greeting. Unlike a kiss, it's not romantic. Instead, one person gently presses their nose and upper lip against the other person's skin, often on the cheek or forehead. They then breathe in slightly, creating a small suction that pulls the other person's skin or hair in for a moment.
In Arab countries
In countries like Oman, nose kissing is practised. The 'nose' of a haughty person is used by the Quran as a metaphor for both punishment and humiliation. Some believe that this symbolism explains why people give each other the "nose salute."
In addition to greeting someone, you are conveying a message about your relationship with them when you give them the "nose salute." Because the nose is a symbol of pride, pressing your noses against each other signifies humility and the fact that you are an equal.
Mongolian nomads of the Gobi Desert share a similar custom. In Southeast Asia, various cultures like the Bengali, Khmer, Lao, Thai, Vietnamese, and several indigenous groups in Indonesia greet each other in this way.