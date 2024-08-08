ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Here are 3 ways to make the slimiest okra soup

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Okro soup is a beloved dish in many African cuisines, known for its characteristic slimy texture which can be a bit tricky to maintain during preparation. Here are three effective methods to ensure your okra soup retains its signature slime:

Slimy okro
Slimy okro

Recommended articles

  • Method: Cut the fresh okra directly into a pot of water. This helps to preserve the mucilage (the substance responsible for the slime) as the okra is immediately incorporated into the cooking liquid.
  • Tip: Use a sharp knife and slice the okra into small, even pieces to maximise the release of mucilage.
Cut directly into water
Cut directly into water Directly into water Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Method: Add a small amount of potash also known as Kanwe, to the okra while cooking. Potash is a natural thickening agent that enhances the slimy texture of the okra.
  • Tip: Be cautious with the amount of potash used as it can have a strong flavor and might affect the taste of the soup.
Potash-Rockstone-Etsy
Potash-Rockstone-Etsy Potash Pulse Ghana
  • Method: Blend a portion of the okra before adding it to the soup. Blending breaks down the okra and releases more mucilage, resulting in a thicker and slimier soup.
  • Tip: Blend only half of the okra and slice the remaining half to maintain some texture and visual appeal in the soup.
ADVERTISEMENT

Ingredients:

  • Fresh okra
  • Water or broth
  • Potash (optional)
  • Oil (palm oil or vegetable oil)
  • Proteins (fish, meat, shrimp, or a combination)
  • Vegetables (such as spinach or ademe leaves)
  • Seasoning (salt, pepper, bouillon cubes)
Slimy okro
Slimy okro Slimy okro Pulse Ghana

Instructions:

Prepare the okra:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Wash and trim the okra.
  • Cut half of the okra into a pot of water and blend the other half.

Cooking:

  • Heat oil in a pot and add your chosen proteins. Cook until browned.
  • Add water or broth to the pot, bringing it to a boil.
  • Add any additional vegetables and let them cook for a few minutes.

Combine ingredients:

  • Add the cut and blended okra to the pot. Stir well.
  • If using potash, dissolve a small amount in water and add it to the soup.
  • Season with salt, pepper, and bouillon cubes to taste.
ADVERTISEMENT

Cook and serve:

  • Allow the soup to simmer until the okra is cooked and the desired sliminess is achieved.
  • Serve hot with your choice of fufu, gari, or rice.

By following these methods, you can ensure your okra soup retains its delicious slimy texture, making for a satisfying and authentic dish.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fura

4 foods enjoyed in Ghana that originated from Nigeria

There's an interesting fact about the colors of bottle caps circulating on the internet [Shutterstock]

What does the colour of the cap on a water bottle mean?

Asafotufiam

Asafotufiam: See iconic moments from Ada Festival

Should men pay dowry in this day and age?

Should men pay dowry in this day and age? Read this