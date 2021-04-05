Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4. It can also weaken the heart muscle and ability to pump blood.

5. It causes fat to accumulate in the liver.

6. Fermented palm-wine contains a high percentage of alcohol, which is probably higher than what is found in some of the alcoholic beverages we drink. Since the lifespan of palm-wine is only 12 hours, that means what we mostly have is fermented palm-wine which destroys the kidney, liver and other systems in the body. This can also cause hypertension.

7. Pregnant women should not drink fermented palm wine at all. It can cause miscarriages, still births and some abnormalities in babies because of its high alcoholic content. Alcohol is capable of crossing the placenta into the fetus causing fetal alcohol syndrome. This can lead to mental retardation and make a child to have a low intelligence quotient (IQ) and hence will be dull in school or any other activity that requires some level of IQ.

When buying Palm Wine