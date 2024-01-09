ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to bake a sponge cake using a rice cooker

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Baking a sponge cake in a rice cooker can be a convenient alternative if you don't have access to an oven.

Sponge cake
Sponge cake

Here's a basic recipe to help you make a rice cooker sponge cake:

Ingredients:

  • 4 large eggs, separated
  • 1 cup pastry flour
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Prepare the rice cooker:

  • Grease the inner pot of your rice cooker with oil or cooking spray to prevent the cake from sticking.

Separate egg whites and yolks:

  • In two separate bowls, carefully separate the egg whites from the yolks.

Whip egg whites:

  • Use an electric mixer to whip the egg whites until stiff peaks form. This may take a few minutes.

Combine dry ingredients:

  • In a large bowl, sift together the all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

Mix wet ingredients:

  • In a separate bowl, mix the egg yolks, vegetable oil, water, and vanilla extract.
Combine wet and dry ingredients:

  • Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, mixing until well combined. Do not overmix.

Fold in egg whites:

  • Gently fold the whipped egg whites into the batter. Be careful not to deflate the egg whites; this helps keep the cake light and fluffy.

Transfer to rice cooker:

  • Pour the batter into the greased rice cooker pot.

Bake in rice cooker:

  • Close the rice cooker lid and set it to the "Cook" or "Start" setting. The cake will cook as the rice cooker heats up. Keep an eye on it and check for doneness.

Check for doneness:

  • Insert a toothpick into the center of the cake. If it comes out clean or with a few moist crumbs (not wet batter), the cake is done.
Cool and serve:

  • Allow the cake to cool in the rice cooker for a bit before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely. Once cooled, slice and serve.

Keep in mind that rice cookers vary, so cooking times may differ. It's essential to monitor the cake as it cooks. If the top is browning too quickly but the center is not fully cooked, you can try reducing the temperature or covering the top with aluminum foil.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

