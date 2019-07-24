Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon sunflower seed oil
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1 3/4 cups warm water
- 1 package instant yeast
- 6 cups bread flour
- 4 1/2 tablespoons white sugar
- 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
Chocolate contains antioxidant with a range of health benefits. The higher the cocoa content, as in dark chocolate, the more benefits there are. Dark chocolate may also contain less fat and sugar, but it is important to check the label.
Eating chocolate may have the following benefits:
- lowering cholesterol levels
- preventing cognitive decline
- reducing the risk of cardiovascular problems
Method
- Combine flour, salt, yeast, sugar, cocoa, sunflower oil, and water in a large bowl.
- Stir everything with a wooden spoon until you have a soft dough.
- Place the dough on a lightly floured surface.
- Knead for five minutes, until smooth and elastic.
- Divide the dough in half, and roll each half into a ball. Place both on a baking sheet.
- Cut crisscross designs in the tops, and cover with a kitchen towel. Let rise until double in size.
- Bake at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 35 minutes.