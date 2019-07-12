It is always convenient to buy minced meat from the shop but it can never to compared to homemade ground meat.

Hand-chopped ground meats taste so much better than machine-ground meats. It is perfect for making fillings for dumplings or wontons, meatballs and burger. Ultimately, the texture will be meaty and flavorful instead of paste-like and indistinguishable.

Store-bought ground meats are often ground with scraps and then packaged neatly so that we ultimately don’t know what’s gone into them.

You also have little control over the cleanliness of the process or the fat content. If you love to cook like us, check out the process of making minced meat at the comfort of your kitchen.

Process

With a sharp knife, slice your piece of meat on a 45-degree angle, only cutting 75% of the way through––do not cut all the way to the bottom. Make your slices about ¼-inch thick.

Flip the piece of meat over and repeat Step 1, slicing at a 45-degree angle in the opposite direction.

Flip the meat back over, and slice at a 90-degree angle this time, again 75% of the way through, with a ¼-inch between each slice.

Flip the meat over and repeat Step 3.

Now gather the meat into a pile, and using the part of the knife or cleaver closest to the handle, rapidly chop the meat from left to right a couple of times.

If you want a finer texture, repeat Step 5 until it’s done the way you like it. mic