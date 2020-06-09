It takes a minimum of 50 minutes to get the thickness and texture right.
Ingredients
2 1/2 cups (600 ml) of whole milk
1/3 cup (66 grams) of uncooked short-grain white rice
Pinch of salt
1 egg
1/4 cup (50 grams) dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon
1/3 cup (40 grams) raisins
Method
- In a medium-sized, heavy-bottomed saucepan, bring the milk, rice and salt to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer partially covered until the rice is tender, about 20-25 minutes. Stir frequently to prevent the rice from sticking to the bottom of the pan.
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk together egg and brown sugar until well mixed. Add a half cup of the hot rice mixture to the egg mixture, a tablespoon at a time, vigorously whisking to incorporate.
- Add egg mixture back into the saucepan of rice and milk and stir, on low heat, for 5 to 10 minutes, until thickened, or about 160°F (71°C).
- Be careful not to have the mixture come to a boil at this point or it will curdle. Stir in the vanilla. Remove from heat and stir in the raisins and cinnamon.
- Serve warm or cold.