DIY Recipes: How to make and use shito powder

Ingredients:

Dried shrimps

Dried herrings

Powdered onions

Powdered pepper

Powdered tomatoes

Powdered garlic and ginger

Spices of your choice

Salt

Method:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Prepare the ingredients: If you don't have access to the powdered versions of these ingredients, you can make your own by dehydrating them.

Here's how:

· Dried shrimps and herrings: Wash and arrange them on a baking sheet.

· Onions, garlic, tomatoes, pepper, and ginger: Cut them into small pieces and spread them out on a baking sheet.

2. Dehydrate the ingredients: Place the baking sheets with the ingredients in a dehydrator or an oven.

ADVERTISEMENT

If using an oven, it's recommended to dry them on the lowest temperature setting for a while before increasing the temperature to avoid burning.

3. Blend into powder: Once the ingredients are very dry, transfer them to a blender or food processor, and blend them into a fine powder.

4. Combine the ingredients: Combine all the powdered ingredients in a bowl, including your dried shrimp and herrings.

5. Add spices and salt: If you want to add additional spices or adjust the salt level, do so according to your taste.

You can experiment with spices like paprika, cayenne, or any other seasoning you like.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Store in an airtight container:

Transfer your shito powder into an airtight container to keep it fresh. Store

it in a cool, dry place to maintain its flavor and quality.

To use the shito powder:

1. Heat some oil in a pan until it's hot.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Take some of your shito powder. You can choose to mix it with a little water to form a paste before adding it to the hot oil, or you can directly add the dry powder to the oil.

3. Stir the mixture in the hot oil for a few minutes to release the flavors and create a sauce.

4. Turn off the heat, and your shito sauce is ready to use.

You can carry this shito powder with you and use it whenever you want to add a spicy and flavorful kick to your dishes.

Enjoy the convenience of homemade shito in a powdered form.