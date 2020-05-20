The snack has a crunchy exterior and soft in the middle when freshly fried, however, it hardens up when cold.

Ingredients

200g of milled corn flour

25g of Caster Sugar

Pinch of Nutmeg

100ml of water

500ml of Sunflower oil

80g of Roasted peeled Peanuts

Method

· Mix the water and 100g of the milled corn flour in a saucepan and place on medium heat.

· Mix the corn flour and water till you form a hard smooth paste. It's the same process of making a choux pastry but will corn flour. This should take about 8-10 minutes.

· In a bowl, mix the remaining 100g of corn flour, Sugar and Nutmeg together.

· Transfer the hot dough into the dry Corn mixture and mix everything till well combined.

· With clean hands, scoop a handful of the Corn dough mixture and roll it in between your Palm to form an oblong shape.

· Insert a few groundnuts into each shaped corn dough and set aside.

· Pour the Sunflower oil into a Wok or Saucepan and place it on medium heat.

· Test the oil is hot by dropping a little corn dough into the oil. If it sizzles, your oil is ready.

· Fry each corn doughnut till it is golden brown and drain off any excess oil on a blotted Kitchen paper.

· Serve immediately with groundnuts and a glass of cold juice.