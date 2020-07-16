This spicy chicken sausage and rice recipe is a one-pot meal packed full of flavours and perfect for a dinner.
Ingredients
12 oz spicy chicken sausage cooked, halved and quartered, thinly sliced
2 large shallots diced
4 cloves garlic minced
1 cup of rice
2- 2.5 cups chicken broth
2 cups baby arugula
1/2 -1 cup cilantro
Salt to taste
1 tablespoon coconut oil
1 lime zest and juice
Method
- Heat a pan in medium heat and add oil. Cook chicken sausage over medium heat until browned, add onion, garlic and continue to cook for a few minutes.
- Add rice, and lightly toast, mixing everything together.
- Add chicken broth, bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, covered until rice is cooked through (around 15-20 minutes). Add salt to taste.
- Add arugula, lime zest and juice, and cilantro. Toss until combined.
- Serve.