This spicy chicken sausage and rice recipe is a one-pot meal packed full of flavours and perfect for a dinner.

Ingredients

12 oz spicy chicken sausage cooked, halved and quartered, thinly sliced

2 large shallots diced

4 cloves garlic minced

1 cup of rice

2- 2.5 cups chicken broth

2 cups baby arugula

1/2 -1 cup cilantro

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 lime zest and juice

Method

  • Heat a pan in medium heat and add oil. Cook chicken sausage over medium heat until browned, add onion, garlic and continue to cook for a few minutes.
  • Add rice, and lightly toast, mixing everything together.
  • Add chicken broth, bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, covered until rice is cooked through (around 15-20 minutes). Add salt to taste.
  • Add arugula, lime zest and juice, and cilantro. Toss until combined.
  • Serve.