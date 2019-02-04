Do you love chocolates? If yes, then this recipe is a must try for you! This Homemade Chocolate recipe is just perfect for this Valentine day. It is a delicious dessert recipe that can be popped into the mouth at any point of time!
Ingredients
1. cup cocoa powder
2.3/4 cup butter
3.2/3 cup milk
4. cup powdered sugar
5.1/2 cup sugar
6.1/4 teaspoon flour
7.1 cup Water
Method
- Place cocoa and butter in processor and mix until they form a paste. Now, Fill the pan about 1/4 full with water and then place the bowl on top of the water.
- Now, put the chocolate paste in the bowl and then heat until the mixture is as hot as needed. Put the mixture back in the processor and mix till smooth.
- Then warm the milk to room temperature. Add sugar, flour and milk to the paste and mix the batter well so that no lumps are formed.
- Now pour the mixture into molds and place it in the fridge till they become hard. Take the pieces out and munch away!