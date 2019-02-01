Ingredients

4 stalks celery, diced

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 can 5 1/2 oz (156 ml) tomato paste

2 cans 28 oz (796 ml) diced Italian tomatoes

2 cans tomato sauce

2 cups (500 ml) beef broth

2 teaspoons (10 ml) dried oregano

2 to 3 cloves

Salt and pepper

2 sausages

1 1/2 lb (675 g) lean ground beef

1/4 cup (60 ml) olive oil

1 teaspoon (2.5 ml) crushed red pepper flakes

3 onions, finely chopped

4 carrots, peeled and dice

READ ALSO:

How to make potato pancakes

Method

In a large saucepan, brown the meat in 30 ml (2 tablespoons) of the oil, half at a time, with the red pepper flakes. Add oil, if needed. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside in a bowl.

In the same saucepan, soften the onions, carrots, celery, and garlic in the remaining oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the tomato paste and cook for 1 minute over high heat.

Add the meat, tomatoes, tomato sauce, broth, oregano, and cloves. Bring to a boil and simmer gently, stirring and scraping the bottom of the pan regularly, for about 3 hours or until it thickens. Serve over the pasta of your choice.