Ingredients
- 4 stalks celery, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 can 5 1/2 oz (156 ml) tomato paste
- 2 cans 28 oz (796 ml) diced Italian tomatoes
- 2 cans tomato sauce
- 2 cups (500 ml) beef broth
- 2 teaspoons (10 ml) dried oregano
- 2 to 3 cloves
- Salt and pepper
- 2 sausages
- 1 1/2 lb (675 g) lean ground beef
- 1/4 cup (60 ml) olive oil
- 1 teaspoon (2.5 ml) crushed red pepper flakes
- 3 onions, finely chopped
- 4 carrots, peeled and dice
Method
In a large saucepan, brown the meat in 30 ml (2 tablespoons) of the oil, half at a time, with the red pepper flakes. Add oil, if needed. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside in a bowl.
In the same saucepan, soften the onions, carrots, celery, and garlic in the remaining oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the tomato paste and cook for 1 minute over high heat.
Add the meat, tomatoes, tomato sauce, broth, oregano, and cloves. Bring to a boil and simmer gently, stirring and scraping the bottom of the pan regularly, for about 3 hours or until it thickens. Serve over the pasta of your choice.