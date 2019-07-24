  • Prep: 5 minutes
  • Cook: 10 minutes
  • Ready In: 15 minutes
  • Serves: 5
Chocolate pancakes (SkinnyMe Chocolate)
Ingredients 

  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 3 tablespoons white sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 eggs, at room temperature
  • 1 1/4 cups milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter
  • 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Method

  1. Whisk flour, cocoa powder, sugar, and salt together in a large bowl. 
  2. Beat eggs, milk, and vanilla in another bowl; mix in the melted butter. 
  3. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry, and mix just until combined. Stir in the chocolate chips.
  4. Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium-high heat. 
  5. For each pancake, pour 1/4 cup batter on the griddle and cook until bubbles pop in the centre of the pancake, about 2 to 3 minutes.
  6. Flip, and cook an additional minute on the opposite side.