How to make chocolate pancakes
Chocolate contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help reduce your chances of getting cancer.
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 3 tablespoons white sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 eggs, at room temperature
- 1 1/4 cups milk
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
- 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Method
- Whisk flour, cocoa powder, sugar, and salt together in a large bowl.
- Beat eggs, milk, and vanilla in another bowl; mix in the melted butter.
- Pour the wet ingredients into the dry, and mix just until combined. Stir in the chocolate chips.
- Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium-high heat.
- For each pancake, pour 1/4 cup batter on the griddle and cook until bubbles pop in the centre of the pancake, about 2 to 3 minutes.
- Flip, and cook an additional minute on the opposite side.