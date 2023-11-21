Chrysophyllum is also known as African star apple though it is called various names in various dialect across West Africa.
DIY Recipes: How to make Chrysophyllum (Alasa) jam
Making Chrysophyllum jam, popularly known as Alasa, is a delightful way to preserve the sweet and tangy flavor of this tropical fruit.
Here's a simple recipe to make Chrysophyllum jam:
Ingredients:
- 4 cups of Chrysophyllum albidum (African star apple), peeled and deseeded
- 1 cup of granulated sugar (adjust according to the taste and sweetness of the fruit)
- 1-2 tablespoons of lemon juice (optional, for added acidity)
- Water (as needed)
Instructions:
- Prepare the Chrysophyllum albidum:
- Wash the Chrysophyllum fruit thoroughly.
- Peel the skin and remove the seeds.
- Chop the fruit into small pieces.
- Cooking the jam:
- In a saucepan, combine the chopped Chrysophyllum albidum with sugar.
- Add a little water to prevent sticking, and stir to combine.
- Cooking process:
- Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat, stirring frequently.
- Once it reaches a boil, reduce the heat to low and let it simmer. Stir occasionally.
- Test for consistency:
- Cook the jam until it thickens to your desired consistency. This can take anywhere from 20 to 40 minutes.
- Add lemon juice (Optional):
- If you want to add a bit of acidity to balance the sweetness, squeeze in 1-2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Stir well.
- Check for doneness:
- To check if the jam is ready, place a small amount on a cold plate. If it wrinkles and holds its shape when pushed with your finger, it's ready.
- Cooling and storing:
- Once the jam has reached the desired consistency, remove it from heat and let it cool.
- Transfer the jam to clean, sterilized jars and seal them.
- Enjoy:
- Your Chrysophyllum jam is now ready to be enjoyed! Spread it on toast, use it as a topping for desserts, or get creative with your culinary applications.
Remember, the exact cooking time may vary, so it's essential to monitor the jam's consistency as it cooks.
Adjust the sugar and lemon juice to suit your taste preferences. Enjoy your homemade Chrysophyllum jam!
