DIY Recipes: How to make cloud bread using only two ingredients

Ingredients:

1. 3 large eggs

2. 3 tablespoons of cream cheese (softened)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Separate the egg yolks from the egg whites. Place the egg whites in a clean, dry bowl and the egg yolks in a separate bowl.

3. Add the softened cream cheese to the bowl with the egg yolks. Mix them until smooth and well combined.

4. In the bowl with the egg whites, use an electric mixer to beat them until stiff peaks form. This will take a few minutes, and the egg whites should become fluffy and hold their shape.

5. Gently fold the egg yolk and cream cheese mixture into the whipped egg whites. Be careful not to deflate the egg whites. Use a gentle folding motion to combine the two mixtures until you have a uniform batter.

6. Scoop the batter onto the prepared baking sheet to create individual cloud bread rounds. You can make them as large or as small as you like.

7. Bake in the preheated oven for about 25-30 minutes, or until the cloud bread is golden and set.

8. Remove the cloud bread from the oven and let it cool on a wire rack. It will firm up as it cools.

Once your cloud bread is ready, you can use it as a bread substitute in various ways. It's often used for making sandwiches or as a base for open-faced sandwiches.

You can also add your favorite toppings, like avocado, turkey, cheese, and vegetables, to create a delicious and low-carb meal.