These butterless cookies are thick and fluffy and loaded with tons of chocolate chips perfect for the times when you are out of butter.

Ingredients

1/2 cup coconut oil not melted

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Method