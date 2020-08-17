These butterless cookies are thick and fluffy and loaded with tons of chocolate chips perfect for the times when you are out of butter.
Ingredients
1/2 cup coconut oil not melted
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Method
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Add coconut oil and both sugars to a stand mixer with the paddle attachment. Mix until combined, 1-2 minutes.
- Add in vanilla and egg. Mix until combined. Make sure to scrap the sides of the bowl throughout.
- Meanwhile add flour, baking soda and salt to a medium bowl. Whisk to combine.
- Slowly add in the dry ingredients to the wet in two parts.
- Fold in chocolate chips.
- Portion out 12 cookies and place them on a plate. The dough can be chilled for an hour or two if you prefer a thicker cookie. They can also go straight into the oven and are just a tad thinner if you choose not to chill the dough.
- Place in the oven and bake for 10-12 minutes.
- Allow cookies to cool for a couple of minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.
- Store cooled baked cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for 3-5 days or freeze for up to 3-4 months.