Preparation

Select fresh fruits free of bruises to prolong its lifespan. Wash and peel the ripe fruit not overripe. Remove pits or cores, then slice the fruit to desired thickness. Keep the slice thickness uniform.

Drying

Arrange the slices of fruit in a single layer on nonstick baking sheets and make sure the pieces aren’t touching each other. Preheat the oven to 170°F. Put one sheet on each oven rack. Allow 1-1/2 inches on all sides of the tray so air can circulate the sheets while the fruit is drying.

Keep the oven door open slightly during drying and stir fruit every 30 minutes. Properly dried fruit should be chewy, not squishy or crispy.

Storing

It can take up to 8 hours for the fruit to be thoroughly dried depending on the thickness of slices and the fruit’s water content).

Remove the trays from the oven and let stand overnight (at least 12 hours) before placing in storage containers.