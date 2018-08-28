How to Make Home Made Margarine

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Ingredients
Method :
Melt 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a metallic bowl on top of a candle holder.
Fill a larger transparent bowl with ice cubes and some water.
Add 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil to the metal bowl and put the smaller bowl into the prepared ice water, as soon as the coconut oil melt.
Use a whisk to mix the oils together and keep mixing until you see the colour change.
Add 2 teaspoons of milk and 2 teaspoons of egg yolk and take the bowl out of the ice water.
Add drops of lemon juice, salt, pepper and herbs to taste.