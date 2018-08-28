How to Make Home Made Margarine

news

Ingredients

lemon juice

a bowl with ice water

salt, pepper, and any other herbs

bread for serving

vegetable oil

coconut oil

milk

egg yolk

Method :

Melt 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a metallic bowl on top of a candle holder.



Fill a larger transparent bowl with ice cubes and some water.



Add 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil to the metal bowl and put the smaller bowl into the prepared ice water, as soon as the coconut oil melt.



Use a whisk to mix the oils together and keep mixing until you see the colour change.



Add 2 teaspoons of milk and 2 teaspoons of egg yolk and take the bowl out of the ice water.



Add drops of lemon juice, salt, pepper and herbs to taste.