How to Make Home Made Margarine


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  Published:
play

Ingredients

  • lemon juice
  • a bowl with ice water
  • salt, pepper, and any other herbs
  • bread for serving
  • vegetable oil
  • coconut oil
  • milk
  • egg yolk
play

 

Method :

Melt 2 tablespoons of coconut oil in a metallic bowl on top of a candle holder.

Fill a larger transparent bowl with ice cubes and some water.

Add 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil to the metal bowl and put the smaller bowl into the prepared ice water, as soon as the coconut oil melt.

Use a whisk to mix the oils together and keep mixing until you see the colour change.

Add 2 teaspoons of milk and 2 teaspoons of egg yolk and take the bowl out of the ice water.

Add drops of lemon juice, salt, pepper and herbs to taste.

