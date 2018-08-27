Pulse.com.gh logo
5 fruits juices that naturally makes your skin glow


Eat your way to a fabulous skin with these fruits.

play

We all have a favourite face cream or treatment, but beautiful skin starts with nourishment from within.


Truth is, you are indeed what you eat. If you want glowing skin, you have to put attention to what goes into your system.
A healthy skin reflects how healthy you are on the inside.  Fruits and greens contain powerful antioxidants that help protect the skin from cellular damage caused by free radicals, so it’s important to turn to fruits if you want to that healthy and rich skin.

play

 

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 fruits juices that naturally makes your skin glow,

1. Apple Juice

The antioxidant property of apple prevents wrinkles and premature aging. Besides, It is rich in Copper, chlorine, phosphorus, zinc, magnesium, and iron are some of the minerals present in apple.

play

 

2. Pineapple Juice

Drinking pineapple juice can help remove the dead skin cells and speed up the process of healing. It is rich in protein, dietary fiber, vitamins A, C, K, and folate, and minerals like calcium, potassium and many more

3. Grape Juice

Filled with antioxidants, Vitamin A and Vitamin C, grapefruit juice will effectively combat free radicals that are responsible for skin damage.

4. Lemon Juice

Lemons are natural beauty agents. They are rich in vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that helps flush out toxins and protect the skin from photo damage and hyper pigmentation .

5. Watermelon Juice

Watermelon  contains dietary fiber, water, carbs, sugar, vitamins C, A, B1, and B6,  carotenoids, flavonoids, and lycopene which prevents skin damage and makes skin beautiful.

