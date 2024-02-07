They're perfect for a snack, a party, or just a cozy night in. Whether you're a kitchen newbie or a seasoned chef, this guide will walk you through creating meat pies that'll have everyone asking for seconds. So, roll up your sleeves, and let's get baking!
ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make meat pies
Making meat pies might seem like a bit of work, but the result is so worth it.
Recommended articles
- For the dough:
- 4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup margarine (cold and cut into small pieces)
- 1/2 cup cold water (adjust as needed)
- For the Filling:
- 500g minced beef
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 medium carrot, finely diced
- 1 teaspoon salt (adjust to taste)
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1/2 cup beef broth or water
- Oil for frying
- Additional:
- 1 egg (for egg wash)
Method:
Prepare the dough:
ADVERTISEMENT
- In a large bowl, combine 4 cups of flour with 1 teaspoon of salt.
- Add 1 cup of cold, diced margarine to the flour. Use your fingertips or a pastry cutter to rub the margarine into the flour until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs.
- Gradually add cold water to the mixture, stirring until a dough forms. You might not need all the water, so add it slowly until the dough is firm and not sticky.
- Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
Cook the filling:
- Heat a little oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the minced beef and cook until it starts to brown.
- Add the chopped onion, minced garlic, and diced carrot to the pan. Cook until the vegetables are soft.
- Season the mixture with salt, black pepper, and curry powder. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for another minute.
- Pour in the beef broth or water and simmer the filling for about 10 minutes, or until most of the liquid has evaporated. Remove from heat and let it cool.
Assemble the pies:
- Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).
- Roll out the chilled dough on a lightly floured surface to about 1/4 inch thickness.
- Cut out circles using a large cookie cutter or the rim of a bowl.
- Place a spoonful of the cooled meat filling in the center of each dough circle.
- Fold the dough over the filling to create a half-moon shape. Press the edges together and use a fork to crimp and seal them.
- Beat an egg and brush the top of each pie with the egg wash. This gives the pies a golden color when baked.
- Make a few small slits on the top of each pie to allow steam to escape.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bake:
- Place the pies on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Bake in the preheated oven for about 25-30 minutes, or until the pies are golden brown and crispy.
Serve and enjoy:
- Let the pies cool slightly before serving. Enjoy your Ghana meat pies warm, either as a snack or a hearty meal!
With this detailed step-by-step guide, you're all set to make some delicious Ghana meat pies that are sure to impress.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh