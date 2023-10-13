Here's a basic recipe for making cornered beef meatballs:

Ingredients:

1 can of cornered beef (approximately 12 ounces)

1/2 cup bread crumbs or flour (for binding)

1 large egg

1/4 cup finely chopped onions

Other vegetables of your choice (e.g., finely chopped bell peppers, garlic, or parsley)

Salt and pepper to taste (be cautious with the salt due to the saltiness of the cornered beef)

Cooking oil for frying (such as vegetable oil)

Instructions:

1. Prepare the cornered beef: Open the can of corned beef and empty it into a bowl. Cornered beef is usually quite soft and moist, so it doesn't need to be minced like regular beef. However, you may want to break it up slightly with a fork to make it easier to work with.

2. Add vegetables: Finely chop your onions and any other vegetables you'd like to add, such as bell peppers or garlic. Sauté these vegetables in a pan until they become tender and have released their moisture. Let them cool before adding them to the corned beef mixture.

3. Combine ingredients: In a large mixing bowl, combine the cornered beef, sautéed vegetables, bread crumbs or flour, and the egg. Mix everything together thoroughly. This mixture should come together well due to the sticky nature of corned beef.

4. Season: Season the mixture with salt and pepper to taste. Remember that cornered beef is already salty, so go easy on the salt, and taste as you go.

5. Form meatballs: Take a portion of the mixture and roll it into meatballs of your desired size. If the mixture is too sticky, you can lightly oil your hands to make it easier to handle. Place the meatballs on a plate or tray.

6. Heat oil: In a frying pan, heat some cooking oil over medium-high heat.

7. Fry meatballs: Once the oil is hot, carefully add the cornered beef meatballs to the pan. Fry them until they are golden brown on all sides, which should take about 4-6 minutes. Make sure they are cooked through.

8. Serve: Remove the meatballs from the pan and place them on paper towels to remove any excess oil. Serve your cornered beef meatballs with your choice of sauce, pasta, or as a side dish.

These cornered beef meatballs will have a unique flavor due to the corned beef, and the sautéed vegetables will add some freshness and balance to the dish.

