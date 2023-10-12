How to make oats and soy milk smoothie for healthy weight gain

ADVERTISEMENT
A healthy weight gain smoothie can be a nutritious and calorie-dense option to help you increase your calorie intake and gain weight in a healthy way.

oats and soymilk smoothie [Pinterest]

The combination of peanut butter, banana, soy milk, and oats is a good choice for such a smoothie.

If you are hoping to gain some weight, especially in your chest and bum, here's a simple recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 1 ripe banana
  • 2 tablespoons of natural peanut butter (unsweetened)
  • 1 cup of unsweetened soy milk (or any other milk of your choice)
  • 1/4 cup of rolled oats
  • 1 tablespoon of honey (optional for sweetness)
  • 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract (optional for flavor)
Instructions:

1. Start by adding the rolled oats to the blender. This will help break them down into a smoother consistency.

2. Add the ripe banana to the blender. Bananas provide natural sweetness and a creamy texture.

3. Scoop in the peanut butter. Make sure to use natural peanut butter without added sugars or hydrogenated oils for a healthier option.

4. Pour in the soy milk. You can adjust the amount of milk to achieve your desired thickness.

5. If you want a touch of sweetness, you can add honey to taste.

6. For extra flavor, consider adding a bit of vanilla extract.

7. Blend all the ingredients until the mixture is smooth and creamy.

8. Taste the smoothie and adjust the sweetness or thickness by adding more honey or soy milk as needed.

9. Pour the smoothie into a glass and enjoy. You can also garnish it with sliced bananas or a sprinkle of oats if desired.

This smoothie is a well-balanced combination of healthy fats from peanut butter, complex carbohydrates from oats and bananas, and protein from soy milk, making it a great option for weight gain.

Additionally, it provides essential vitamins and minerals, including potassium, fiber, and good sources of healthy fats, which are crucial for a balanced diet when trying to gain weight.

