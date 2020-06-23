Today we make the coarse grits (Oblayo), one of the Ghanaian dishes commonly taken as breakfast. It goes very well as lunch too.

Ingredients

Roughly ground corn (Coarse grits)

Sugar to Taste

Evaporated milk

Roasted peanuts

Method

Pour water unto the corn in the saucepan

Stir well and allow to settle

Pour out the chaff that floats on the surface of the water

Add some more water when needed

Put it on the hub and stir about every other minute for about 20 minutes

Allow to simmer to thicken as preferred

Pour into a dessert bowl, add sugar as desired and evaporated milk, with roasted peanut as well.