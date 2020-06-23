Today we make the coarse grits (Oblayo), one of the Ghanaian dishes commonly taken as breakfast. It goes very well as lunch too.
Ingredients
Roughly ground corn (Coarse grits)
Sugar to Taste
Evaporated milk
Roasted peanuts
Method
Pour water unto the corn in the saucepan
Stir well and allow to settle
Pour out the chaff that floats on the surface of the water
Add some more water when needed
Put it on the hub and stir about every other minute for about 20 minutes
Allow to simmer to thicken as preferred
Pour into a dessert bowl, add sugar as desired and evaporated milk, with roasted peanut as well.