This plantain pizza is perfect for a special breakfast meal, lunch or even dinner.
Ingredients
1 large Plantain
3 cups of flour
1/3 cup of butter (75 grams)
1/2 teaspoon of baking powder
1/2 cup of milk
1 egg
1/4 cup of sugar
A pinch of Salt
3 tablespoons of Vegetable Oil
4 cooking spoons of Tomato/pepper blend mix
1 large Chicken Breast (sliced thinly)
1 cup of chopped cabbage
1 cup of chopped carrots
1 scotch bonnet pepper (ata rodo)
1/2 bulb of Red Onion (Sliced)
3 cloves of garlic
Seasoning cube
1 tablespoon of chopped parsley(optional)
Method
- Peel your plantain and chop into small pieces.
- In a blender, blend your plantain with your milk, butter and egg.
- Mix your dry ingredients in a bowl.
- Pour in your plantain mix into the dry ingredients bowl a little at a time and work the mix into the dry ingredients bowl till all is thoroughly combined.
- Transfer the dough to a floured board and knead till the dough is not sticky. (Sprinkle more flour onto the dough as necessary)
- Roll out the dough till thin and set aside.
- In a pan, heat up 2 tablespoons of oil and stir fry the onions and garlic for about a minute.
- Toss in your chicken breast and stir and allow it to brown.
- Season with your seasoning cube and other spices you wish to add.
- Pour in your tomato mix, cabbage, carrots and stir.
- Continue to cook on low heat till chicken is done then allow to cool.
- Grease your pizza pan or another large pan you have with the rest of the oil.
- Transfer the rolled out dough and spread the chicken sauce over the dough.
- Heat up your oven and place your flatbread pizza in the oven for 10 – 12 minutes
- Take it out, and allow to cool slightly. Serve warm.
- Enjoy your plantain pizza.