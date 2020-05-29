This plantain pizza is perfect for a special breakfast meal, lunch or even dinner.

Ingredients

1 large Plantain

3 cups of flour

1/3 cup of butter (75 grams)

1/2 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 cup of milk

1 egg

1/4 cup of sugar

A pinch of Salt

3 tablespoons of Vegetable Oil

4 cooking spoons of Tomato/pepper blend mix

1 large Chicken Breast (sliced thinly)

1 cup of chopped cabbage

1 cup of chopped carrots

1 scotch bonnet pepper (ata rodo)

1/2 bulb of Red Onion (Sliced)

3 cloves of garlic

Seasoning cube

1 tablespoon of chopped parsley(optional)

Method

  • Peel your plantain and chop into small pieces.
  • In a blender, blend your plantain with your milk, butter and egg.
  • Mix your dry ingredients in a bowl.
  • Pour in your plantain mix into the dry ingredients bowl a little at a time and work the mix into the dry ingredients bowl till all is thoroughly combined.
  • Transfer the dough to a floured board and knead till the dough is not sticky. (Sprinkle more flour onto the dough as necessary)
  • Roll out the dough till thin and set aside.
  • In a pan, heat up 2 tablespoons of oil and stir fry the onions and garlic for about a minute.
  • Toss in your chicken breast and stir and allow it to brown.
  • Season with your seasoning cube and other spices you wish to add.
  • Pour in your tomato mix, cabbage, carrots and stir.
  • Continue to cook on low heat till chicken is done then allow to cool.
  • Grease your pizza pan or another large pan you have with the rest of the oil.
  • Transfer the rolled out dough and spread the chicken sauce over the dough.
  • Heat up your oven and place your flatbread pizza in the oven for 10 – 12 minutes
  • Take it out, and allow to cool slightly. Serve warm.
  • Enjoy your plantain pizza.