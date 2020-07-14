These spring rolls are a refreshing change from the usual fried variety as each roll is packed with an exciting blend of fried shrimps, veggies and local spices.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 teaspoons grated ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup finely chopped green cabbage

1/2 carrot, shredded (about 1/2 cup packed)

6 ounces small shrimp, finely chopped

3 scallions, thinly sliced on the diagonal

2 tablespoons mirin

1 tablespoons soy sauce

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1/2 cup mung bean sprouts

9 large sheets spring roll pastry wrappers, cut into quarters (See Cook's Note)

1 large egg, beaten

Method