This egg sauce recipe can actually be made in just 25 minutes and can be served with yam or rice for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Ingredients

3 eggs

2 spoons sliced pepper

Vegetable oil

2 cups of sliced fresh tomatoes

Sliced pepper to taste

1 cup of sliced onions

One cube

Salt to taste

2 spoons of sliced green peppers optional

Method

  • Slice tomatoes, onions, and peppers using a kitchen knife.
  • Set frying pan on the heat and add just oil (vegetable or olive oil), allow the oil to heat up for few minutes.
  • Add the sliced tomatoes, peppers, onions and fry.
  • Add salt to taste, half of a seasoning cube. Stir to avoid burning.
  • Beat eggs in a separate bowl, add a pinch of salt and pour it into the frying tomatoes.
  • Allow the egg to fry.
  • Break into tiny crumbs so you can get the exact replica of what you see here.
  • Serve egg sauce with boiled white yams.