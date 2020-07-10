This Ghanaian green pepper sauce popularly known as kpakoshito sauce is a great hot sauce for dipping and marinade or baste for tilapia and chicken.
Ingredients
10-15 big kpakotoshito or use petite bell pepper scotch bonnet pepper can also be used
8-10 green chilli
1 large green bell pepper seeds removed and chopped
8 cloves garlic
40g ginger skin removed and chopped
2 teaspoons dried rosemary
2 teaspoons coriander seeds
1 large onion chopped
4-5 spring onions chopped
1/2 cup/ 120ml vegetable oil
1 bay leaf
1 chicken stock cube use 1-2 adobo seasoning for a vegan option
Salt as required
Method
- Add kpakotoshito or petite bell pepper or scotch bonnet pepper, green chilli, chopped green bell pepper, ginger, garlic, dried rosemary, coriander seeds, spring onions and onions into a blender. Add just a little water and blend until smooth.
- In a medium saucepan on medium heat, add 1/2 cup oil and bay leaf. When the oil is hot, pour in the blended ingredients in step-1. Add a chicken stock cube or adobo seasoning and stir together.
- Leaving it uncovered, simmer on medium heat for six to seven minutes or until the oil settles on top. Taste and add salt as needed. Use as needed for dips, sauces, marinades or baste for tilapia or chicken. Store in the fridge for as long as you want.