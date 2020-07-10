This Ghanaian green pepper sauce popularly known as kpakoshito sauce is a great hot sauce for dipping and marinade or baste for tilapia and chicken.

Ingredients

10-15 big kpakotoshito or use petite bell pepper scotch bonnet pepper can also be used

8-10 green chilli

1 large green bell pepper seeds removed and chopped

8 cloves garlic

40g ginger skin removed and chopped

2 teaspoons dried rosemary

2 teaspoons coriander seeds

1 large onion chopped

4-5 spring onions chopped

1/2 cup/ 120ml vegetable oil

1 bay leaf

1 chicken stock cube use 1-2 adobo seasoning for a vegan option

Salt as required

Method