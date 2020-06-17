It is easy to prepare and filled with nutrients.
Ingredients
5 medium potatoes boiled and mashed (I used russet potatoes)
½ of a medium onion (finely chopped)
½ large red bell pepper or 1 medium red bell pepper (finely chopped)
1 green bell pepper (finely chopped)
½ pound ground beef
1½ tsp ground cumin
¾ tsp cayenne pepper
½ tsp pepper
6 tbsp tomato sauce
2 eggs beaten with a tbsp of water
½ cup all-purpose flour
1 cup bread crumbs
Method
- Boil potatoes in salted water until fork-tender, Peel the skin and mash them well with a few tablespoons of milk at a time until very smooth and fluffy (it shouldn't be too sticky so be careful with the milk). Be sure to add enough salt to the mashed potato.
- In a saucepan, fry onion and peppers for a few minutes until soft.
- Add the ground beef and stir until beef it turns brown.
- Add in the spices and stir for a minute.
- Next, pour in the tomato sauce and let simmer for five minutes.
- To make the potato balls, take about two ounces of mashed potatoes and flatten it in the palm of your hand in a disk
- Now take about a teaspoon of meat filling and place in the center of the flattened potato disk. Make sure you don't add too much filling because we need to wrap the filling inside the potato,
- Slowly take the edges of the potato and pull them over the filling and smooth it into a ball. If your filling is not covered, just take a little bit of mashed potato and glue it onto the filling.
- Now take each ball, dredge it in flour, dip it in egg and finally coat it generously in bread crumbs.
- Once all the balls are coated, chill in the fridge for at least an hour to ensure they don't fall apart while frying. (You can also prep them a day in advance up to this point).
- Once ready, deep fry them until golden brown.
- Drain on a paper towel and enjoy.