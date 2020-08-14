This is a quick fix recipe for when you don’t have much time on your hands and want to make a suya recipe.

Ingredients

2 cups Roasted Peanuts

4 tbsp Smoked Paprika

3 tbsp Ground Ginger

2 tbsp Ground Cayenne Pepper

2 tbsp Garlic Powder

3 tbsp Onion Powder

1 tbsp Chicken Bouillon

Method