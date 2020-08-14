This is a quick fix recipe for when you don’t have much time on your hands and want to make a suya recipe.
Ingredients
2 cups Roasted Peanuts
4 tbsp Smoked Paprika
3 tbsp Ground Ginger
2 tbsp Ground Cayenne Pepper
2 tbsp Garlic Powder
3 tbsp Onion Powder
1 tbsp Chicken Bouillon
Method
- Roughly blend the roasted peanuts using the pulse button of your blender. You can also use a spice grinder or a food processor. Be careful not to blend it into peanuts butter ( Please see illustration in the blog post above)
- Transfer the ground peanuts onto a clean kitchen towel.
- Tie it up in the kitchen towel and squeeze as much oil so you can out of the ground peanuts. You can also place a heavy object on top to facilitate this process.
- After this, the ground peanuts would be much drier.
- Loosen it up with your fingers as transfer to a bowl.
- Add in all the spices them blend in with a fork until well combined.
- The spice may have larger granules of ground peanuts, Sieve the Suya Spice blend for a smoother Spice. ( After sieving, Save the larger granules for any recipe you want)
- Use your Suya Spice immediately or store in an airtight container