How to prepare meatloaf

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

Ingredients Meatloaf:

  • 4 slices bread, ripped up into 2-inch pieces
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 pounds (1 kg) ground beef mince (regular or lean)
  • 1 cup shredded parmesan cheese (please use fresh)
  • 2 large eggs
  • ¼ cup parsley, chopped
  • 3 level tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F (or 200°C).  Lightly grease a broiler pan (oven grill pan), or regular baking sheet.

  2. In a large bowl, soak bread slices in the milk, pressing them down with your fingers. Allow to soak while sautéing the onion.

  3. Heat the oil in a small pan over medium heat and sauté the onion until soft and translucent (about 5 minutes). Add the garlic and sauté for a further 30 seconds until fragrant. Set aside and allow to cool slightly.

  4. Mash the soaked bread with a fork to break up large pieces. Add in the onion/garlic, beef, parmesan, eggs, parsley, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, salt and pepper. Mix with your hands until everything is just combined (try not to over-mix).

  5. Scoop meat mixture into a loaf pan, pressing down lightly to form into a loaf shape. Turn out onto prepared tray.

  6. In a smaller bowl, mix together all the ingredients for the glaze. Spread half of the sauce evenly over the top; reserve the renaming sauce for later.

  7. Bake the meatloaf for 50 minutes, then spread half of the remaining sauce over the top. Return to the oven and bake for a further 20 minutes.

  8. Allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Mix any pan juices with the remaining sauce to serve!

  9. Serve with creamy mashed potatoes cauliflower and/or steamed vegetables.

Source : cafedelites

