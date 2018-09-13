How to prepare Swiss roll at home

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Ingredients
3 large eggs
Castor Sugar
vanilla essence
cake flour
baking powder
salt
Jam
READ ALSO:
How to make bake macaroni and cheese
How to make homemade baby food from brown rice
METHOD
Whisk the egg yolks, gradually add sugar, beating until thick and add the vanilla essence.
Put the flour and baking powder together and fold into the beaten egg yolks.
Beat egg whites with the salt until stiff but not dry.
Fold the beaten egg whites gently into the batter with a metal spoon.
Line a Swiss roll tin with greaseproof paper. Grease well and pour the batter into the tin.
Bake in a preheated oven at 180ºC for 15 to 20 minutes.
Turn out immediately onto a damp cloth sprinkled with HULETTS Castor Sugar.
Peel off paper, spread with warm jam and roll.
Leave Swiss roll to cool in the tea towel.