Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make bake macaroni and cheese


Pulse Food How to make bake macaroni and cheese

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
play

Ingredients

1 Cups milk

1 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 (10-oz.) block extra sharp Cheddar cheese

shredded 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper (optional)

 1/2 (16-oz.) package elbow macaroni, cooked

play

 

READ ALSO:

How to prepare spaghetti pie

Becca's fried rice recipe as shown on her Instagram

5 kitchen gadgets that can make life easier at home

METHOD

1. Preheat oven a high degree. Microwave milk for 2 minutes. Melt butter in a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium-low heat; whisk in flour until smooth. Cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute.

2. Gradually whisk in warm milk, and cook, whisking constantly, 5 minutes or until thickened.

3. Whisk in salt, black pepper, 1 cup shredded cheese, and, if desired, red pepper until smooth; stir in pasta. Spoon pasta mixture into a lightly greased 2-qt. baking dish; top with remaining cheese. Bake at 400° for 20 minutes or until golden and bubbly.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Travel Tips: How to travel from Ghana to Sao Tome on a Ghc 3000 budget Travel Tips How to travel from Ghana to Sao Tome on a Ghc 3000 budget
Pulse Food: 5 kitchen gadgets that can make life easier at home Pulse Food 5 kitchen gadgets that can make life easier at home
Pulse Food: How to prepare spaghetti pie Pulse Food How to prepare spaghetti pie
DIY Recipe: Becca's fried rice recipe as shown on her Instagram DIY Recipe Becca's fried rice recipe as shown on her Instagram
DIY: How to make homemade baby food from brown rice DIY How to make homemade baby food from brown rice
Pulse Food: Check out this easy steamed tilapia recipe Pulse Food Check out this easy steamed tilapia recipe

Recommended Videos

Food 101: How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew Food 101 How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew
Food 101: How to prepare eko-egbe mi Food 101 How to prepare eko-egbe mi
Food 101: How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew Food 101 How to prepare Yam and Kontomire stew



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare beef burgerbullet
2 Pulse Food Check out this easy steamed tilapia recipebullet
3 DIY Recipe Becca's fried rice recipe as shown on her Instagrambullet
4 Travel Tips How to travel from Ghana to Sao Tome on a Ghc 3000 budgetbullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare spaghetti piebullet
6 Pulse Food How to make spring Rolls the Ghanaian waybullet
7 Dental Hygiene 6 foods to eat for naturally white teethbullet
8 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare cheese & spinach pastiesbullet
10 Homemade yogurt How to make delicious yogurt at homebullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare Chicken-on-a-Stick
Travel Tips 8 cars you should use in Ghana's economy
Pulse Food How to prepare wheat jollof
Pulse Food How to prepare Ayamase
Pulse Food 5 awesome foods sold on Ghanaian streets
Pulse Food 6 of Ghana's delicious snacks of all time
Travel Tips 6 of the most luxurious hotels in Ghana
Pulse Food How to prepare cheese & spinach pasties
Travel Tips 5 of the dirtiest places on a plane
Pulse Food How to prepare beans pie

Top Videos

1 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
2 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stewbullet
3 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
4 Food 101 Preparing Kooko ne Kontomire abomubullet
5 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
6 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
7 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
8 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
9 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacationbullet
10 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet

Food & Travel

Stress relieving foods 6 great foods to eat when stressed
Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong
Travel Tips 5 of the dirtiest places on a plane
Kitchen 7 kitchen appliances that will make your life much easier
Pulse Food How to prepare beans pie
X
Advertisement