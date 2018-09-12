How to make bake macaroni and cheese

news

Ingredients

1 Cups milk

1 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 (10-oz.) block extra sharp Cheddar cheese

shredded 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper (optional)

1/2 (16-oz.) package elbow macaroni, cooked

METHOD

1. Preheat oven a high degree. Microwave milk for 2 minutes. Melt butter in a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium-low heat; whisk in flour until smooth. Cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute.

2. Gradually whisk in warm milk, and cook, whisking constantly, 5 minutes or until thickened.

3. Whisk in salt, black pepper, 1 cup shredded cheese, and, if desired, red pepper until smooth; stir in pasta. Spoon pasta mixture into a lightly greased 2-qt. baking dish; top with remaining cheese. Bake at 400° for 20 minutes or until golden and bubbly.