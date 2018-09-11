Becca's fried rice recipe as shown on her Instagram

news

Newest celebrity bride, Becca has shown her culinary skills on social media. In a series of videos she shared on her Instagram stories, Becca was seen preparing seafood fried rice probably for her Nigerian husband, Sanni-Daniels.

Ghanaian musician, Becca and Ice’s Manager, Oluwatobi Sanni-Daniels made their relationship official in a star-studded traditional wedding on August 18, 2018.

Ghanaian celebrities including Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas, Sandra Ankobiah, Efya, Zynnell Zuh, Chantelle Asante, Stonebwoy, Bola Ray, Sarkodie, Tracy Sarkcess among others were there to support their colleague.

The 34-year-old gave us a different twist as she used oyster sauce instead of the regular soy sauce.

READ ALSO: 9 emotional moments at Becca's traditional wedding that made us teary

Check out her recipe below:

Ingredients

Sweet corn

Green peas

French beans

Finely chopped carrots

Parboiled cauliflower

Cooked rice

Method

Heat oil or butter in a nonstick under low heat.

Saute vegetables for 3 minutes and add cauliflower.

Continue stirring and add your cooked rice.

Stir in the oyster sauce, stir and allow to simmer for some minutes.

Serve with hot pepper sauce.