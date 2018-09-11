Pulse.com.gh logo
Becca's fried rice recipe as shown on her Instagram


DIY Recipe Becca's fried rice recipe as shown on her Instagram

This is the best fried rice recipe ever.

Becca's fried rice recipe as shown on her Instagram play

Becca's fried rice recipe as shown on her Instagram

Newest celebrity bride, Becca has shown her culinary skills on social media. In a series of videos she shared on her Instagram stories, Becca was seen preparing seafood fried rice probably for her Nigerian husband, Sanni-Daniels.

Ghanaian musician, Becca and Ice’s Manager, Oluwatobi Sanni-Daniels made their relationship official in a star-studded traditional wedding on August 18, 2018.

Ghanaian celebrities including Jackie Appiah, Joselyn Dumas, Sandra Ankobiah, Efya, Zynnell Zuh, Chantelle Asante, Stonebwoy, Bola Ray, Sarkodie, Tracy Sarkcess among others were there to support their colleague.

The 34-year-old gave us a different twist as she used oyster sauce instead of the regular soy sauce.

Check out her recipe below:

  • Ingredients

Sweet corn

Green peas

French beans

Finely chopped carrots

Parboiled cauliflower

Cooked rice

  • Method

 

Heat oil or butter in a nonstick under low heat.

Saute vegetables for 3 minutes and add cauliflower.

Becca's fried rice recipe as shown on her Instagram play

Becca's fried rice recipe as shown on her Instagram

 

Continue stirring and add your cooked rice.

Stir in the oyster sauce, stir and allow to simmer for some minutes.

Becca's fried rice recipe as shown on her Instagram play

Becca's fried rice recipe as shown on her Instagram

 

Serve with hot pepper sauce.

