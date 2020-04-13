Crepes do not need baking soda or powder to leaven, unlike pancakes. There's also a higher liquid to flour ratio for crepes.

The interesting thing is that crepes are sold more in the local market in Accra but we call it pancakes.

If you go to the various markets there are a few women who make crepes but pancake is probably easier on the tongue so that's what's happened over time.

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups whole milk

1 cup flour

2 eggs

2 T sugar

1 T butter, melted

1/2 t vanilla extract

1 small jar chocolate-hazelnut spread

1-pint raspberries

1 can whip cream

Crushed hazelnuts {optional}

Method

Begin by preparing your batter, which is as simple as whisking together the whole milk, flour, eggs, sugar, melted butter, and vanilla.

Combine it well to remove any lumps.

Use a small nonstick pan over medium heat.

Pour about 1/2 cup of batter into the pan {I use a ladle to do this}.

Use the handle of the pan to swirl the batter around until the bottom surface of the pan is coated.

Cook for about 2 to 3 minutes until the edges begin to pull away and you can easily flip it with a rubber spatula.

For a fun brunch item or dessert, set up a crepe spread.

You can include chocolate-hazelnut spread, fresh raspberries, chopped hazelnuts, and whipped cream.

You can also try vanilla pudding, strawberries, chocolate syrup, blueberries, bananas, almonds, and really anything you like.