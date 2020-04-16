Beetroots are an excellent source of folic acid and a very good source of fibre, manganese and potassium.

In Ghana, we prepare usually rice balls, but this time, let’s add beetroot to give us a whole new level of taste and nutrition.

This food can be served with any sauce or soups of your choice.

Ingredients

2 Cups of Rice Flour

2 Cups of Beetroot Puree

1 Tsp of Salt

1 Cup of Water

Method

Pour 1 cup of water into a saucepan.

Add salt and bring to a boil.

Add pureed beetroot, stirring continuously.

Add the rice flour to avoid lumps.

Knead for 15 minutes or until cooked through.

Take off heat and mould into balls or shapes of your choice.

Beetroot rice balls ready.