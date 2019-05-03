We always look forward to our Sunday after chicken peanut butter soup and fufu and bread toast in the morning with peanut butter spread. These recipes always make our day complete but there are different ways to use peanuts or groundnut and make our guests ask for more.

Creativity in the kitchen is important just as we brainstorm in our offices. Food is an art and it requires attention to details, good presentation skills and originality.

If you are expecting any guests this weekend, try this recipe and send us feedback.

Ingredients

Roasted groundnut

Chilli powder

Ground ginger

Salt

Powered sugar

Cornmeal

Butter

Chocolate chips

Coconut flakes

Crushed peanut

Watch the video below