The country has some of the world’s most interesting tourist site which you wouldn’t want to miss.

One of such places is the Lou Moon Lodge situated in the Western part of the country, Axim.

The lodge is an exceptionally beautiful and unique boutique beach resort which is about some 2.5 hour journey from the country's capital, Accra.

Offering a safe private swimming beach and a restaurant with some French-inspired cuisine, the lodge gives you an ultimate getaway for tranquillity, natural beauty and exclusive boutique comfort.

Interestingly, Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie shot the video of his famed song ‘Lucky’ featuring Rudeboy at this lodge.

As photos of the place go viral, Ghanaians amongst others have expresses their surprise. Questions have been raised as to whether the place is indeed in the country or not.

Meanwhile, Pulse.com.gh checks show that the place is in the country and one of the places you can enjoy while on a vacation.