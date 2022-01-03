Pulse Picks: 10 vacations spots in Ghana to enjoy the holidays

Being able to see the end of the year is a great achievement and it is just okay and more relaxing to get a hideout or a normal site where you can clear all the panic, anxiety and stress that coronavirus came with.

In Ghana, you get beautiful hinterland, sunny beaches, rich culture, lively cities, welcoming locals and tons of wildlife where you can enjoy to release yourself from all the stress.

For a never forgetful experience, here are some vacations spots in Ghana to relax from all the stress in 2021.

Zaina Lodge

If you want to enjoy nature, get away from all the noise and stress, then Zaina Lodge is a place to visit.

It offers a wide range of facilities and activities for you to relax and rejuvenate yourself.

Safari Valley

Safari Valley is the first luxury Eco Park Resort sited in the Eastern region. It has accommodation and Recreation facilities that provide awesome and relaxing services to guests.

Lou Moon Lodge

The lodge is an exceptionally beautiful and unique boutique beach resort which is about a 2.5-hour journey from the country's capital, Accra.

Offering a safe private swimming beach and a restaurant with some French-inspired cuisine, the lodge gives you an ultimate getaway for tranquillity, natural beauty and exclusive boutique comfort.

Peduase Valley Resort

Peduase Valley Resort is a hotel located in Peduase and surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature. With a Spa, Gym, Pool, Multipurpose Sports courtyard, Restaurant and Bars your stay at Peduase Valley Resort promises to be a beautiful experience and an exciting one.

Cape Three Point

Cape Three Points is a small peninsula in the Western Region of Ghana on the Atlantic Ocean. It marks the western end of the Gulf of Guinea. If you like, you can take a canoe ride to Cape Three Points, the southernmost tip of Ghana.

Aqua Safari

For a mash-up of thrilling and luxury experiences, Aqua Safari is one of the best places to visit outside Accra.

The layout of the well-positioned masterpieces of the Aqua Safari structure offers an intimate connection to the raw landscape, integrating the wildlife all the way to the Crocodile Island and beach where you can sometimes spot whales.

Royal Senchi

The Royal Senchi is located along the banks of the Volta Lake in Atimpoku, a 1km drive away from the Adomi Bridge. All the rooms are plush and stylishly decorated to make guests feel welcome and enjoy their time. The hotel also has access to a lush green 35 acres’ conservation park, which is home to rare butterflies and birds.

Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farms

The Holy Trinity Health Farms and Spa is located in Sogakope, along the bank of Volta Lake. It is one of the most popular vacation destinations in Ghana.

It offers a wide range of facilities and activities like the spa and boat rides on the Volta Lake for you to relax and restore your lost energy.

Tang Palace Hotel

The Tang Palace Hotel welcomes its guests with all the comforts and personal attention one would expect from an international hotel. From the freshly cut orchids to the impressive chandeliers to the impeccably dressed and attentive staff, the Tang Palace Hotel focuses on the details that make their customers stay memorable.

The hotel is located at the Airport Residential area,2.5 km or 10 minutes from the Airport and 6.4 km or 20 minutes from Accra City Center and Business Centre.

Elmina Bay Resort

Elimina Bay Resort is a serene resort that will definitely give you a break from the daily buzz and noise. It is located at Mbofra Akyinim in Elmina; one of the beautiful places in Ghana.

It offers quality standards that every person would want from a wonderful scenic view to professional services. Elmina Bay Resort is a fine relaxing place with ambiance breathtaking sea view and fresh air for nature lovers.