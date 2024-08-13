Story of Naa Dedei the woman on the 50 pesewas coin

After completing her primary education, Naa Dedei ventured into the flour business, where she quickly rose to prominence due to her sharp business acumen.

Her success in the flour industry earned her the nickname "Ashikishan," a Ga word meaning flour, symbolising her influence and wealth. She became one of the wealthiest women in Accra, leveraging her financial success to support political causes.

Naa Dedei Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Naa Dedei was not only a successful entrepreneur but also a key political figure within the Convention People's Party (CPP). As the chief financier of the CPP, she played a significant role in the party’s activities, especially among women, organising and leading CPP women's initiatives from her home in Kokomlemle, Accra.

Her close association with Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first President, made her a target for rival political factions.

Tragically, her life was cut short on 22 June 1961, when she died under mysterious circumstances during a CPP function in Ho. It was alleged that she was poisoned after consuming a cup of hot tea, following complaints of stomach pains. She was only 38 years old at the time of her death.

In honour of her contributions, the double-decker buses introduced in Accra by Harry Sawyer were named "Auntie Dedei."

Double decker Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, her image has been commemorated on a national stamp and the 50 pesewas coin, cementing her legacy as a pivotal figure in Ghana's history.