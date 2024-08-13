ADVERTISEMENT
Story of Naa Dedei the woman on the 50 pesewas coin

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Rebecca Naa Dedei Aryeetey, also known as Dedei Ashikishan, was a prominent Ghanaian businesswoman, political activist, and feminist, whose legacy continues to be celebrated in Ghana.

Aunty Dedei
Aunty Dedei

Born around 1923 in Osu, Accra, she grew up in the vibrant neighbourhoods of Osu and James Town. Naa Dedei’s parents hailed from Ga Asere and Osu, grounding her deeply in the Ga cultural heritage.

After completing her primary education, Naa Dedei ventured into the flour business, where she quickly rose to prominence due to her sharp business acumen.

Naa Dedei
Naa Dedei Naa Dedei Pulse Ghana
Naa Dedei was not only a successful entrepreneur but also a key political figure within the Convention People's Party (CPP). As the chief financier of the CPP, she played a significant role in the party’s activities, especially among women, organising and leading CPP women's initiatives from her home in Kokomlemle, Accra.

Tragically, her life was cut short on 22 June 1961, when she died under mysterious circumstances during a CPP function in Ho. It was alleged that she was poisoned after consuming a cup of hot tea, following complaints of stomach pains. She was only 38 years old at the time of her death.

In honour of her contributions, the double-decker buses introduced in Accra by Harry Sawyer were named "Auntie Dedei."

Double decker
Double decker Double decker Pulse Ghana
Additionally, her image has been commemorated on a national stamp and the 50 pesewas coin, cementing her legacy as a pivotal figure in Ghana's history.

Source: Gadangbe Europe

