ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

This is how cocaine became an illegal drug

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Not too long ago, cocaine was as respectable as your morning cup of coffee.

This is how cocaine became an illegal drug.Getty Images
This is how cocaine became an illegal drug.Getty Images

Back in the day, indigenous folks in South America chewed coca leaves for a little energy boost, much like we rely on caffeine. Fast forward to the 19th century, scientists got clever and isolated the peppy substance—cocaine—from those leaves.

Recommended articles

Cocaine became the talk of the town across Europe and America. It was the miracle worker of the medical world, praised for everything from curing toothaches to depression. And yes, it even made its way into our beloved Coca-Cola and became the secret behind the beverage’s initial kick.

Coca cola
Coca cola Une femme noire entrain de boire coca cola Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

Rising concerns and recreational use

ADVERTISEMENT

But there was a twist around the early 1900s, people started noticing that this wonder drug wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Stories began surfacing—dramatic ones—with claims of addiction, madness, and moral decay.

Now, these stories were often pumped up with a good dose of racial and class bias, painting a picture of cocaine as a harbinger of societal downfall.

In 1914 when the U.S. government stepped in with the Harrison Narcotics Tax Act. This law was meant to keep tabs on drugs by taxing them, but it pretty much made cocaine an 'illegal' substance, especially for anyone wanting to have a bit of recreational fun.

A stock photo shows a bag of cocaine with lines of the drug.Getty Images
A stock photo shows a bag of cocaine with lines of the drug.Getty Images Business Insider USA

Legislation and the war on drugs

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast forward a few decades, and the story of cocaine takes darker turns with laws stacking up, each one stricter than the last. By the 1980s, America's War on Drugs had hit full throttle under President Reagan.

Laws like the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1986 didn’t just outlaw cocaine further; they slammed down harder on crack, a cheaper derivative that was hitting the poorest communities the hardest.

Modern perspectives

Today, the regulation of cocaine remains strict across most of the world, though there is an ongoing debate about drug policy reform, including the effectiveness of criminalization versus approaches focused on health and treatment.

The history of cocaine’s illegality is a reflection of changing social attitudes, scientific understanding, and political priorities, often influenced by socioeconomic and racial factors.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 countries with very harsh drug laws

10 countries where you could be sentenced to death for carrying drugs

Ancient Egyptian Pyramids are missing in the Bible

Why Egyptian pyramids are not mentioned in Old Testament

This is how cocaine became an illegal drug.Getty Images

This is how cocaine became an illegal drug

UEFA-EURO-2024

How to get your German visa to watch Euro 2024 in 7 easy steps