The pictures portray her posing with some locally manufactured chocolates in Ghana to support the Ghana Tourism Authority initiative to mark February 14, as National Chocolate Day.

Nana Ama Morton

Nana Ama Morton who has won several awards says, she has tasted a lot of chocolate across the world and can testify Ghana has the best chocolate in the world.

Nana Ama Morton

Follow her Instagram @NanaAmaMorton