ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Tiktok star, Asantewaa's vacation photos are everything luxurious and chic

Berlinda Entsie

Asantewaa is on vacation and the African beauty is watering our eyes with her lovely photos.

Asantewaa on a vacation
Asantewaa on a vacation

Although it's not yet summer, Tiktok star, Asantewaa's vacation photos are already competing with some of our favourite celebrities' vacation photos on the gram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Being able to see the end of last year is a great achievement and it is just okay and more relaxing for Asantewaa to get a hideout or a normal site where she can clear all the panic, anxiety and stress that she went through last year.

Her recent travel photos throw more light on how she is bossing it in grand style.

Asantewaa is on a vacation in Dubai and images of her enjoying her best life have surfaced on the internet.

Upon reaching her destination, the Tiktoker was captured having an adventurous time as she poses in different outfits for the camera while standing in front of a luxurious car.

Asantewaa on a vacation
Asantewaa on a vacation Pulse Ghana
Asantewaa on a vacation
Asantewaa on a vacation Pulse Ghana
Asantewaa on a vacation
Asantewaa on a vacation Pulse Ghana
Asantewaa on a vacation
Asantewaa on a vacation Pulse Ghana

In another post, Asantewaa gave us style tips in a colourful shirt and shorts. Her dark glasses and hair are giving.

Asantewaa on a vacation
Asantewaa on a vacation Pulse Ghana
Asantewaa on a vacation
Asantewaa on a vacation Pulse Ghana
Asantewaa on a vacation
Asantewaa on a vacation Pulse Ghana

As if that was not enough, the Tiktok star dropped photos of her enjoying the night while giving flawless skin goals and we can't help but stare. She captioned the post, "Here to let you know that I glow even in darkness with no filter."

Asantewaa on a vacation
Asantewaa on a vacation Pulse Ghana
Asantewaa on a vacation
Asantewaa on a vacation Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Sponge cake

DIY Recipes: How to make sponge cake

Nkate-be (Palm nut-peanut butter soup)

DIY Recipes: How to make Nkate-be (Palm nut-peanut butter soup)

Red-red recipe (Beans stew with fried plantains)

DIY Recipes: How to make 'Red red' (Beans stew with fried plantain) for Valentine's